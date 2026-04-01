Farm leaders, activists hold protest at toll plaza in Rohtak

Under a statewide call, representatives of various farm organisations led by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday organised a protest on the Rohtak–Panipat highway at the Makrauli toll plaza for four hours against new directives related to wheat procurement. They also raised slogans against the government.

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Speaking to the media on the occasion, All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) general secretary Sumit Dalal said the protest was against new rules such as mandatory number plates on tractors with photographs, biometric verification at mandi gates, compulsory presence of a registered farmer for gate passes, crop registration and fixed time slots for selling produce.

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“As part of the call, the farmers observed a four-hour blockade from 11 am to 3 pm across the state, including at Makrauli toll in Rohtak,” he added.

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“Issues such as biometric failures, server problems, crop registration errors, restrictions on mandi timings and objections over moisture content were forcing the farmers to make repeated trips to mandis,” Farmer leader Preet Singh claimed. The protesters warned that if their demands were not addressed soon, protests would intensify across villages.