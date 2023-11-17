Farm leaders to meet in Rohtak on Nov 18

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 16

Functionaries of various farm outfits will come together at a grain market here on November 18 to plan a campaign against the BJP-led Centre and the state government for not fulfilling their demands.

BKU (Kisan Sarkar) national general secretary Virendra Hooda rued that, though the government had made a lot of promises to farm outfits during the farmers’ agitation, it had failed to make good on them.“The Centre had pledged MSP for all crops, while the state government had promised the withdrawal of the cases registered against the protesting cultivators during the farmers’ stir, but all in vain,” said Hooda. “In the meeting on November 18, we will come up with a strategy to oppose the BJP in the Lok Sabha poll,” Hooda added.

