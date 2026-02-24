Farm unions start 3-day Kurukshetra protest

Hundreds of farmers under the banner of Haryana Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha today began a three-day protest against the India-US trade deal and over non-fulfilment of their demands in Kurukshetra.

Activists belonging to 10 different farm unions gathered at Devi Lal Park and took out a protest march towards the CM’s residence, raising slogans against the BJP government. However, they were stopped near Jindal Chowk by the police.

The farmers have been protesting against the India-US trade deal, besides pressing for pending issues, including the MSP legal guarantee, loan waiver and compensation for crop losses.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) chief Amarjeet Singh Mohri, said, “As per the call given by the Haryana Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha, farmers from across the state have reached Kurukshetra to gherao the CM’s residence. The India-US trade deal will have negative impact on agriculture sector of India.”

“The farm unions have submitted multiple memorandums to the state government related to their pending demands, but to no avail,” he added.

Prince Waraich, spokesman of the BKU (Pehowa), said, “The government has failed to compensate farmers who suffered losses due to the Southern Rice Black Streaked Dwarf Virus and waterlogging. The politicians have lost their credibility as they have been making tall claims in public meetings but the situation at the ground level is completely different.”

“The BJP government is falsely claiming that it procures more than 20 crops on the MSP. We will stay here for three days and raise our voice against the anti-farmer policies of the government. We have come here to hold a discussion with the government but the police have installed barricaded to stop us, so we have decided to sit here only,” he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena said, “The situation is peaceful and adequate force has been deputed to keep things under control.”