Farmer dies by suicide in Jind

Tribune News Service

Jind, August 28

Family members and relatives of farmer Inder Singh, who died after consuming poison at Jind’s Badanpur village, started a dharna at the Baddowal toll plaza on the Jind-Chandigarh highway today.

Besides compensation and government job to a member of the family, they also want a stay on awarding lease of the village panchayat land. District and police officials had to intervene to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the highway. The protesters assured the administration that they would not block the highway.

A team of the administration, led by Naib Tehsildar Surender Kumar, went with the police to reclaim possession of the panchayat land yesterday. The land was leased out to another farmer.