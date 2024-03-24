Farmer dies in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 23

Sanjeet, a farmer of Naya Baans village, was killed in a road accident today. In his complaint, Sanjeet’s son said his father had gone to get his motorcycle refuelled, when as he was crossing the road, a mini-truck coming from the Sampla side hit his motorcycle. He fell down and died on the spot. The driver fled the scene.

