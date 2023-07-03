Farmer duped of Rs 18 lakh

Panipat, July 2

Taking a cue from Bollywood movie “Dream Girl”, two youths of Nangal Kheri village of the district allegedly duped a 65-year-old farmer of Rs 18 lakh.

The police registered a case against the youths under various Sections of the IPC and began a probe in the matter.

Prithvi Singh of Nangal Kheri village, in his complaint to the Sector 29 police, said the two youths of the same, Aman Verma and Bholad, came to him and lured him, saying “they would send a girl to him”.

He said he fell in their trap and said yes to them. They brought two girls to him around a month ago and took Rs 50,000 from him for the girls, he said.

They even saved two phone numbers in his mobile phone in the name of Urmila and Jamila and on their assurance, he began talking.

Later, he came to his know that the phone numbers saved in his mobile belonged to Aman and Bholad and they used to talk in the voice of girls.

He gave Rs 7 lakh to Aman and Bholad on June 14, Rs 3 lakh on June 15 and Rs 4.40 lakh on June 17, Rs 2 lakh on June 28, and Rs 1 lakh on June 30 after withdrawal from his bank, the complainant said. — TNS

ACCUSED USED TO POSE AS GIRLS ON PHONE