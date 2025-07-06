Farmer electrocuted to death in Yamunanagar

A farmer has been electrocuted to death, reportedly while repairing power of his tubewell in his fields. The deceased has been identified as Mukesh (34) of Harthan village in the district. According to information, he had gone to the fields to irrigate paddy crop. But, when he didn’t return home, his family members went to the spot and found that he had died on coming in contact with electricity in his fields.
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement