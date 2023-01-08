Farmer falls ill at dharna site, taken to Trauma Centre

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, January 7

A farmer fell ill today while taking part in the dharna being held by the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) in front of Saraswati Sugar Mills, Yamunanagar, for the last three days, demanding an increase in the rate of sugarcane.

The farmer has been identified as Sultan Singh (65) of Judda Jataan village. He was rushed to Trauma Centre here for treatment.

Sanju Gundiana, district president of the BKU, said Sultan Singh along with other farmers were sitting on the dharna today. He said the said farmer suddenly felt severe pain in one of his legs.

An ambulance was called but it did not reach the site for a long time.

In the meantime, Kamaljit Singh, Station House Officer, City Police Station, came forward to help the farmer.

He asked the driver of his official vehicle to rush him to the hospital.

Senior BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said, “If the government does not give up its adamant behavior, farmers will be forced to take bold decisions against the government in the mahapanchayat to be held in Karnal on January 10.”