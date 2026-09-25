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Home / Haryana / Farmer found dead near pond in Yamunanagar, murder case registered

Farmer found dead near pond in Yamunanagar, murder case registered

62-year-old Satbir Singh had gone out on his bicycle on Tuesday afternoon; family found his body with a deep injury mark on the face

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 05:12 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Police have registered a murder case after the body of a 62-year-old farmer was found near a pond in Peeruwala village, under the Vyaspur sub-division of Yamunanagar district. Image credit/iStock
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Police have registered a murder case after the body of a 62-year-old farmer was found near a pond in Peeruwala village, under the Vyaspur sub-division of Yamunanagar district.

The deceased has been identified as Satbir Singh. On the complaint of his son, Subhash, the police registered a case against an unidentified person at the Vyaspur police station.

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According to the family, Satbir had left his house on his bicycle on Tuesday afternoon but did not return home till late evening, after which his family members searched for him but were unable to trace him.

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They subsequently informed the police and began searching the area with the help of villagers, using his mobile phone location to track his whereabouts.

During the search, they reached a spot near the village temple, where they found Satbir’s body lying near a pond. A deep injury mark was found on his face, raising suspicion about the circumstances surrounding his death.

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The family subsequently approached the police, alleging that Satbir had been murdered. Acting on the complaint filed by his son, Subhash, the police registered a murder case and launched an investigation.

The police are now trying to establish Satbir’s movements after he left home and determine how he reached the pond. They are also examining the circumstances surrounding the injury on his face and collecting evidence to ascertain the exact cause of death.

SHO Vinod Kumar told media persons that the investigation was under way following the registration of the murder case.

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