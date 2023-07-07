Farmer gets Rs 1-cr extortion call

Yamunanagr, July 6
A farmer of a village in Yamunanagar district allegedly received an extortion call, asking Rs 1 crore , on WhatsApp.
A case was registered against the unknown caller under Sections 387 and 506 of the IPC at the Bilaspur police station on Wednesday.
