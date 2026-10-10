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Home / Haryana / Farmer outfits protest in Hisar over detention of youths heading to Delhi

Farmer outfits protest in Hisar over detention of youths heading to Delhi

Activists burn Modi government’s effigy, demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation; call for respect for democratic right to peaceful protest

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 07:05 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Activists of the All India Kisan Sabha and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha staged a protest and burnt an effigy of the Narendra Modi-led government outside the Mini Secretariat in Hisar on Saturday.
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Activists of the All India Kisan Sabha and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha staged a protest and burnt an effigy of the Narendra Modi-led government outside the Mini Secretariat in Hisar on Saturday over the detention of students and youths heading to Delhi to participate in a protest at Jantar Mantar.

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The protesters also demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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Those who participated in the demonstration included farmer leaders Shamsher Nambardar, Sandeep Dhiranwas, advocate Vikram Mittal, Krishan Satrod, Wazir Singh, Dinesh Siwach, Kamla Devi, Babli Lamba, Kartar Siwach, Sardanand Rajli and Surender Mann, among others.

The activists said students and youths had a democratic right to hold peaceful demonstrations and take their concerns to the government. Instead of detaining them, the authorities should listen to their grievances and address them through dialogue, they said.

The farmer leaders said students and youths played an important role in society by raising issues related to education, employment, the Constitution and democratic rights. A strong democracy required respect for dissent and a willingness to engage with those holding opposing views, they added.

Criticising the detention of youths seeking to join the Delhi protest, the leaders said farmers, labourers, students and young people should be able to raise issues of public interest without their voices being ignored.

They said the government and the administration had a responsibility to safeguard democratic rights and ensure that peaceful dissent was not met with detention.

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