Farmer turns crop residue into jobs in Sirsa

For Jitender Singh Sandhu, a farmer from Baruwali First village, crop residue is not waste but a source of income and employment. By turning stubble management into a business, he has built an annual turnover of around Rs 9 crore while helping the farmers find an alternative to burning paddy and wheat residue.

Sandhu founded Sandhu Agri Waste Management Company in 2009. Today, he owns 12 baler machines that collect more than 2 lakh quintals of crop residue every season. The residue is compressed into bales and supplied to the Bhadra power plant and various industrial units for use.

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A graduate, Sandhu said he first saw a baler machine during a university event in Ludhiana. Impressed by its working and potential for managing crop waste, he decided to invest in the technology and purchased his first machine in 2009.

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His business now has 12 balers, 25 tractors of its own and more than 40 trailers. During the busy season, he hires nearly 25 additional tractors to handle the increased workload. The enterprise provides employment to more than 60 persons.

Besides paddy stubble, Sandhu also collects wheat residue, converts it into bales and sends it for industrial use, ensuring that crop waste from both major crops is put to productive use.

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Has never burnt stubble on his farmland

Sandhu owns 35 acres of farmland and says he has never burnt crop residue in his fields. Earlier, he used to mix the residue into the soil. As stubble burning became a growing environmental concern, he decided to help address the problem while creating a livelihood opportunity. Through his business, he is providing the farmers with an alternative to burning crop residue and continuing to expand his operations.

Farmers urged to avoid stubble burning

Assistant Agricultural Engineer Dr Vijay Jain urged the farmers not to burn paddy residue. He said burning destroyed beneficial insects in the soil, potentially affecting crop production, while smoke added to air pollution. He advised the farmers to adopt scientific stubble management techniques and make proper use of crop residue to protect soil fertility and the environment.