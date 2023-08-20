Farmer welfare schemes on anvil

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 19

Calling farmers the backbone of Indian economy, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said his government is focused on rolling out welfare schemes for them.

Khattar held a special meeting with beneficiaries of Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana in Gurugram on Saturday as part of the ongoing “CM ki Vishesh Charcha” initiative. Khattar said a substantial amount of Rs 33.26 crore has already been disbursed to over 12,000 farmers engaged in fruit and vegetable cultivation.

The CM said farmers have inspired others to break away from the conventional wheat and paddy cycle by boldly venturing into farming experiments. “To ensure farmers are not forced to sell their produce at lower prices, the state government introduced Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana,” he added.

