Farmer welfare schemes on anvil

Gurugram, August 19
Calling farmers the backbone of Indian economy, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said his government is focused on rolling out welfare schemes for them.
Khattar held a special meeting with beneficiaries of Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana in Gurugram on Saturday as part of the ongoing “CM ki Vishesh Charcha” initiative. Khattar said a substantial amount of Rs 33.26 crore has already been disbursed to over 12,000 farmers engaged in fruit and vegetable cultivation.
The CM said farmers have inspired others to break away from the conventional wheat and paddy cycle by boldly venturing into farming experiments. “To ensure farmers are not forced to sell their produce at lower prices, the state government introduced Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 21 of 23 Himachal Pradesh hydel projects 'violated' norms, caused flooding downstream
Flooding of low-lying areas in Punjab and Himachal has been ...
Rain, landslide alert in Himachal Pradesh till Monday
Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh likely to witness light to mo...
Hundreds of residents forced into flood camps in Punjab
Fresh breach reported on Sutlej bank at Ghadum village in Ta...
MBBS intake capped at 150 seats, rules for new med colleges notified
75% attendance made mandatory for doctors