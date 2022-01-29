Haryana farmers against construction of Chinese firm

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 28

High drama prevailed at the IMT- Sohna today as farmers of nine villages gathered and obstructed the ongoing construction of a Chinese company. The work was under way at the recently acquired land and farmers had altercation with the company employees present there. The farmers alleged that the employees raised slogans against the farmers and in favour of China. Heavy police was deployed in the area and Nuh SDM Saloni Sharma also reached the spot. The administration invited farmers for negotiations.

The farmers were not just perturbed over alleged low compensation given to them but also because the country was at loggerheads with China and a Chinese company was being allowed here. It may be noted that 1,600 acres of nine villages was acquired during the Hooda-led Congress government and farmers have been against the same since then.

Perturbed over low compensation

