 Farmers allege ‘bungling’ of PMFBY funds amounting to Rs 1.40 crore : The Tribune India

Farmers allege ‘bungling’ of PMFBY funds amounting to Rs 1.40 crore

Rs 42L embezzled, Rs 98L deposited in loan accounts

Farmers allege ‘bungling’ of PMFBY funds amounting to Rs 1.40 crore

Farmers protest at Behalba branch of Rohtak Central Cooperative Bank. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, May 18

Bungling of an amount of nearly Rs 1.40 crore received under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) at the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) at Behalba village in Rohtak district has come to light.

Can lodge plaints before ARCS

If the farmers have not got their dues, they can lodge their complaints before the Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies (ARCS), who is the competent authority in this regard.

Sanjeev Kumar, development officer

Farmers allege that of the said amount released more than five years ago, Rs 42 lakh have been embezzled by the PACS functionaries, while the remaining amount of Rs 98 lakh has also not been distributed to the farmers till date.

“The amount of Rs 1.40 crore was released under the PMFBY in 2017 to be paid to the farmers whose crops were damaged. However, instead of distributing the amount to the farmers, Rs 42 lakh were embezzled and Rs 98 lakh were deposited in their loan accounts,” said Manoj Ahlawat, a former sarpanch.

Rohtak Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar said the matter would be probed and it would be ensured that all affected farmers get their dues at the earliest.

Enraged over the delay in payment, the farmers staged a protest at the village branch of the Rohtak Central Cooperative Bank on Wednesday.

Today, the bank authorities sent Development Officer Sanjeev Kumar to look into the matter. “It has been found that the PACS had deposited Rs 98 lakh in the loan accounts of the farmers instead of handing it to them,” Kumar told The Tribune.

Questioned about the allegations of embezzlement of Rs 42 lakh, the bank officer maintained that as per the official record, the said amount had been given to the affected farmers.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

2
Chandigarh

BJP's Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria dies; Haryana announces one-day state mourning

3
Punjab

Raghav and Parineeti shows gratitude to Akal Takht Jathedar for attending their engagement ceremony; post unseen pictures

4
Nation

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar his deputy

5
Punjab

Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal’s parents meet him at Dibrugarh jail

6
Nation EXPLAINER

Why was Kiren Rijiju replaced? 'Victory of the judicial system', claims opposition

7
Punjab

High-velocity winds affect power supply in parts of Punjab

8
Nation

Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences

9
World

US court allows 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India

10
Delhi

Centre's approval sought to appoint PK Gupta as new chief secretary of Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab Police officer slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death
Entertainment

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO
Nation

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO

Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Top News

Sidda Karnataka CM, DK his deputy; oath-taking tomorrow

Sidda Karnataka CM, DK his deputy; oath-taking tomorrow

DK to stay state Cong chief till LS poll | 20 ministers may ...

Meghwal replaces Rijiju, says no confrontation with judiciary

Meghwal replaces Rijiju, says no confrontation with judiciary

Will hold independent charge as MoS | Baghel shifted too

PM Modi to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28

PM Modi to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28

New Parliament will be able to seat 888 members in Lok Sabha...

Minister of State SPS Baghel moved from law ministry to health ministry

Minister of State SPS Baghel moved from law ministry to health ministry

Decision taken hours after Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju w...

Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences

Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences

Bikaner MP Meghwal assigned independent charge as Minister o...


Cities

View All