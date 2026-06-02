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Home / Haryana / Farmers allege industrial waste discharge in Chaudhariwas minor canal, demand action

Farmers allege industrial waste discharge in Chaudhariwas minor canal, demand action

They warned that prolonged exposure to contaminated water could increase the risk of serious diseases

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 06:11 PM Jun 02, 2026 IST
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Farmers allege waste being released in the minor canal in Hisar village. (Tribune photo)
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Farmers associated with the Pagri Sambhal Jatta Kisan Sangharsh Samiti submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, raising serious environmental and irrigation-related issues affecting the villages of Chaudhariwas and Gorchi.

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Anil Gorchi, state committee member of the organisation, who led the delegation, alleged that an industrial unit located on Chaudhariwas Road, has illegally installed pipelines to discharge chemical waste and sewage water into the Chaudhariwas minor canal that led to contamination of water.

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The memorandum states that toxic waste from a brick kiln is also being released into an irrigation channel. Villagers are reportedly compelled to use this water for agricultural purposes and for domestic needs. Farmers warned that prolonged exposure to contaminated water could increase the risk of serious diseases.

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They demanded action into the release of toxic liquid waste in the canal which result in contamination of water in the minor canal and irrigation channel and removal of all unauthorised pipelines and illegal structures, including the culvert, from the canal and irrigation network.

The farmers said if the administration fails to take prompt and effective action, they would be compelled to intensify their agitation.

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