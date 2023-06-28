Farmers allege irregularities in fertiliser distribution

Tribune News Service

Ambala, June 27

Alleging irregularities in the distribution of urea, a group of farmers protested and demanded action against the manager of the cooperative society at Khajuri village on Monday.

The farmers alleged that while the marginal farmers were being ignored, the stock of urea was being given to farmers having large holdings.

They also alleged that the bags of fertilisers were being offloaded at a private place.

After receiving information, an official of the Agriculture Department reached the spot and investigated the matter. Later, a notice was issued to the manager.

Deputy Director Agriculture Dr Pradeep Meel said the farmers alleged that fertiliser was not being distributed in a transparent manner. A complaint has been received against the manager and an inquiry has been initiated.