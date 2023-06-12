Farmers demanding MSP for sunflower block NH44 in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, June 12
Farmers demanding MSP for sunflower blocked the NH44 near Pipli here on Monday.
Farmers had threatened to launch an agitation and hit the roads if the procurement of sunflower was not ensured at MSP.
Farmer leaders from Haryana, Punjab, UP and other neighbouring states gathered at Pipli grain market in Kurukshetra for the ‘MSP Dilao, Kisan Bachao mahapanchayat to press their demand of MSP for sunflower.
Wrestler Bajrang Punia and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait attended the mahapanchayat.
Tikait said the government should release the farmer leaders who were arrested for blocking the national highway and ensure procurement at MSP, or demonstrations would be held across the country.
Farmer leader Suresh Koth said the administration had sought an hour for discussion. If their demands were not met, the farmers would announce their next move, he added.
