DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Farmers await paddy procurement as arrivals begin at Ambala market

Farmers await paddy procurement as arrivals begin at Ambala market

BKU (Charuni) has called a meeting on Wednesday to decide the future course of action

article_Author
Nitish Sharma
Ambala, Updated At : 01:46 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Labourers lay out paddy produce for drying at Ambala Cantonment grain market on Tuesday. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

Paddy arrivals have started at grain markets, however, in the absence of government purchase, farmers are forced to take their produce back after drying and cleaning. The farmers’ unions in the state had been demanding procurement from September 15.

A farmer from Shahpur village, Iqbal Singh, who reached the Ambala Cantonment grain market, was seen waiting to offload his produce for drying and cleaning. “I have been waiting to offload my produce, but there is no space. Farmers have no other choice but to bring the produce to the grain market for drying and cleaning. The crop is ready for procurement, but government agencies are yet to enter the grain market. The farmers had requested the government to advance the procurement. Even the stacks of wheat are yet to be lifted, due to which the grain market is facing a space crunch,” he said.

Advertisement

Baljeet Singh from Chhorpur village said, “The crop has matured, but the government is yet to start procurement. My produce has been lying in the grain market for the last three days. The weather has been uncertain, and we can’t leave the matured crop without harvesting. The government should start procurement to protect us from losses.”

Advertisement

Similarly, Dalbir Singh, a farmer from Langar Chhanni village, found no space to offload his produce. “I have been waiting since morning, but there is no space left. The government should start procurement without any delay to avoid a glut,” he said.

Neeraj Bhardwaj, secretary of the grain market, said, “Over 8,000 quintals of paddy crop is lying in the market.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the BKU (Charuni) has called a meeting on Wednesday to decide the future course of action.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts