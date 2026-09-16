Farmers await paddy procurement as arrivals begin at Ambala market

Paddy arrivals have started at grain markets, however, in the absence of government purchase, farmers are forced to take their produce back after drying and cleaning. The farmers’ unions in the state had been demanding procurement from September 15.

A farmer from Shahpur village, Iqbal Singh, who reached the Ambala Cantonment grain market, was seen waiting to offload his produce for drying and cleaning. “I have been waiting to offload my produce, but there is no space. Farmers have no other choice but to bring the produce to the grain market for drying and cleaning. The crop is ready for procurement, but government agencies are yet to enter the grain market. The farmers had requested the government to advance the procurement. Even the stacks of wheat are yet to be lifted, due to which the grain market is facing a space crunch,” he said.

Advertisement

Baljeet Singh from Chhorpur village said, “The crop has matured, but the government is yet to start procurement. My produce has been lying in the grain market for the last three days. The weather has been uncertain, and we can’t leave the matured crop without harvesting. The government should start procurement to protect us from losses.”

Advertisement

Similarly, Dalbir Singh, a farmer from Langar Chhanni village, found no space to offload his produce. “I have been waiting since morning, but there is no space left. The government should start procurement without any delay to avoid a glut,” he said.

Neeraj Bhardwaj, secretary of the grain market, said, “Over 8,000 quintals of paddy crop is lying in the market.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the BKU (Charuni) has called a meeting on Wednesday to decide the future course of action.