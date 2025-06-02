Farmers backbone of India: Chouhan

Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday that developed agriculture and prosperous farmers were essential for India. He said, “Farmers are the backbone of the country. If farming is done in the right way, it can bring good profits.”

Advertisement

Chouhan was addressing a large gathering of farmers, cattle rearers and those who had opted pisciculture (fish farming) at Arya PG College auditorium here under the “Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan 2025”.

The Union Minister said, “Serving farmers is like serving God. I am a farmer myself and I understand farming very well.” He said, “Sixteen thousand agricultural scientists across India are currently raising awareness among farmers about profitable farming methods. These experts are helping farmers understand which crops, nutrients and fertilisers are best for them.”

Advertisement

“So far, 2,170 teams have reached out to farmers at 8,000 locations in the country. The campaign will continue till June 12,” he said.

During the event, six progressive farmers were honoured with appreciation letters by the Union Minister. He also praised the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana (BBY) of Haryana and congratulated Chief Minister Nayab Singh for launching the scheme.

Advertisement

Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana also praised the central campaign and shared several steps the state government had taken to support its farmers. He said, “We are working for the welfare of farmers. The government is running schemes like Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and Mera Pani Meri Virasat, which are directly benefiting farmers.”

He urged farmers to adopt direct seeding of rice (DSR), which saves both water and time, and increases productivity. He said, “The government is giving Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,500 to encourage farmers to opt for this method.” Speaking about soil testing, Rand said, “Fifty-eight lakh soil samples have been collected and tested in 106 labs to improve soil health.” Rana further informed that 15 lakh farmers had received health cards. He said the government had fixed minimum support price (MSP) for 24 crops. He also asked farmers to use more millets in their diet and adopt natural farming.

Addressing the gathering, Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda said, “The government’s goal is to double the farmers’ income.” He highlighted how the prices of crops that were stagnant for 60 years had now gone up. Appreciating the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana, he said it was helping farmers get proper compensation. Dhanda urged farmers to shift from wheat and paddy cultivation to growing cash crops like sunflower and vegetables for earning better income.

Union minister visits farm at Siwah village

Earlier, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana and Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda, visited the farm of a progressive farmer Rampratap at Siwah village. The Union Minister tasted colourful watermelons grown using modern farming techniques and appreciated the farmer’s efforts. He was told that Rampratap grows 26 different crops and earns a net income of Rs 21 lakh in just six months from seven acres of land.

“This is the taste of a farmer’s hard work,” said Chouhan, after tasting Taiwan and Thailand varieties of watermelon. The aim of the visit was to promote direct interaction between ministers and farmers, encouraging awareness and adoption of advanced farming practices. Chouhan said, “We are working with the spirit of One Nation — One Agriculture — One Team.”