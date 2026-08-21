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Home / Haryana / Farmers begin indefinite dharna over water shortage at Sirsa village

Farmers begin indefinite dharna over water shortage at Sirsa village

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:21 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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Farmers stage a dharna at the Jamal minor on Thursday.
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Angry over inadequate water reaching the tail ends of Jamal and Kutana minors, residents of Jamal village have started an indefinite protest at Nehrana Head. The villagers spent Wednesday night at the protest site and said the agitation would continue until sufficient water reached the tail ends of both minors.

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Irrigation Department SDO Udaybhan reached the site and assured the villagers that their concerns would be addressed. However, the protesters refused to call off the dharna, saying they would leave only after adequate water supply was ensured. They also submitted a memorandum listing their demands.

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Social worker Raghubir Kadwasra visited the protest site on Thursday morning and extended his support to the villagers. He alleged that water theft was taking place with the alleged connivance of irrigation officials and that the size of outlets had been increased, affecting water supply to the tail ends.

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The villagers said inadequate water supply had also created a drinking water problem in Jamal. They claimed that despite the season, they often had to purchase water tankers at high rates because sufficient water did not reach the tail ends of the two minors.

The protesters said they remained awake at Nehrana Head on Wednesday night but no senior official arrived to listen to their grievances.

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Among the key demands are demolition of illegal water tanks built along Kutana Minor, Jamal Minor and Varuwali canal, ensuring adequate water reaches the tail ends of both minors and strict action against those involved in water theft.

The villagers have also demanded repairs to the outlets of both minors, removal of garbage from Kutana Minor at Hanjira village, strengthening of its banks with soil and raising the height of six bridges built over the minor.

They have further sought construction of a wall at Jamal village to prevent contaminated household wastewater from entering the minor.

Sarpanch Om Prakash Dudi, Vijay Beniwal, Ugrasen Dudi, Ravindra Dudi, Rajendra Sahu, Ashok Sahu, Devilaal Khichar, Rai Sahib Beniwal, Mahendra Sihag, Mange Ram Kaswa and Bhim Sahu were among those present.

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