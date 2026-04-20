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Home / Haryana / Farmers being exploited at grain markets: Randeep Surjewala

Farmers being exploited at grain markets: Randeep Surjewala

Portals and biometric authentication have become a cause of inconvenience for the farmers, says the Congress leader

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Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 10:11 PM Apr 20, 2026 IST
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Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala at Ambala City grain market.
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Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday accused the BJP government of turning a blind eye to farmers’ plight and claimed that farmers were being exploited in grain markets.

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He visited the grain markets of Ambala and said poor lifting of wheat and mismanagement were visible. Targeting the government, Surjewala said farmers, labourers and commission agents were on the brink of ruin.

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“The wheat produce is not being procured properly and the government has turned a blind eye to the plight of farmers and labourers. Lakhs of quintal of wheat stocks are lying for lifting and the grain markets are facing mismanagement. The lifting has been slow and the farmers are not getting their payments on time,” he said.

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Surjewala also raised questions over the usage of plastic bags. “Why were the bags not timely procured? The government is using plastic bags instead of jute bags. The quality of plastic bags is questionable, and later, the government will claim that wheat stock has got damaged,” he said.

Speaking to the media, he said, “The portals and the biometric authentication introduced by the government have become a cause of inconvenience for the farmers, and they were not given MSP in the name of higher moisture content and lustre loss. The farmers have also suffered losses due to untimely rain and hailstorm, but no compensation has been given so far.”

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Surjewala, who was accompanied by former MLA Jasbir Mallour and other Congress leaders, added, “On the one hand, the government says that the farmers can sell their produce at any grain market in the country, but on the other hand, various conditions of portals are imposed on the farmers. The farmers are not getting remunerative prices for their produce. The godowns of Hafed and FCI don’t have adequate space to store wheat.”

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