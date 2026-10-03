Farmers being harassed in mandis, Union Minister Rao tells CM; asks Saini to ensure bajra purchase at MSP

Voicing concerns of farmers regarding the purchase of bajra in southern Haryana, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh called up Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday.

Rao Inderjit expressed concern over government agencies not purchasing bajra and farmers being harassed in state mandis.

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“State government agencies are harassing farmers by finding faults in their bajra produce,” the Union Minister told the Chief Minister.

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He discussed the arrangements made for the purchase of bajra in the region and the problems faced by farmers and asked Saini to ensure purchase of bajra at the price fixed by the government.

As per an official statement issued on Saturday, Rao took a report on the purchase of bajra from the Deputy Commissioners of Rewari and Mahendragarh before speaking to the Chief Minister.

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He also instructed the Deputy Commissioners to resolve the problems being faced by farmers.

“Rao Inderjit Singh told the Chief Minister that southern Haryana is a major bajra-producing region and a large number of farmers depend on this crop. Therefore, any disruption in the procurement process could result in financial losses to farmers,” the statement said.

Stressing the need to purchase every grain of farmers’ produce at the price fixed by the government, the minister said the procurement mechanism should be smooth and effective so that farmers do not have to sell their produce to private buyers at low prices.

While talking to the Chief Minister, he particularly emphasised the need to prioritise the interests of bajra-producing farmers in southern Haryana.

As per the statement, Saini assured Rao that effective steps would be taken in this regard.

State Congress chief questions govt on bajra purchase

Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh has questioned the state government over the procurement of bajra, saying farmers work day and night to grow their crops but have to face difficulties while selling their produce in mandis.

He said the government has stated that Rs 2,900 per quintal would be ensured for bajra under Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana, but farmers are facing difficulties in getting the price fixed by the government due to delays in procurement.

“Farmers have complained that bajra is being sold to private buyers for around Rs 2,200-2,300 per quintal, compared to the government-announced price of Rs 2,900. The government should clarify when farmers will receive the price announced by it,” said the Congress leader.

He also pointed out that farmers are facing problems related to shortage of fertilisers, payments and remunerative prices.

“It is the government’s responsibility to ensure that farmers do not have to wander from one mandi to another to sell their crops and that they receive a fair price for their produce on time,” he said.