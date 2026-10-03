DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Farmers being harassed in mandis, Union Minister Rao tells CM; asks Saini to ensure bajra purchase at MSP

Farmers being harassed in mandis, Union Minister Rao tells CM; asks Saini to ensure bajra purchase at MSP

As per an official statement, Rao took a report on the purchase of bajra from the Deputy Commissioners of Rewari and Mahendragarh before speaking to the Chief Minister

article_Author
Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 08:36 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
He also instructed the Deputy Commissioners to resolve the problems being faced by farmers. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Voicing concerns of farmers regarding the purchase of bajra in southern Haryana, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh called up Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday.

Rao Inderjit expressed concern over government agencies not purchasing bajra and farmers being harassed in state mandis.

Advertisement

“State government agencies are harassing farmers by finding faults in their bajra produce,” the Union Minister told the Chief Minister.

Advertisement

He discussed the arrangements made for the purchase of bajra in the region and the problems faced by farmers and asked Saini to ensure purchase of bajra at the price fixed by the government.

As per an official statement issued on Saturday, Rao took a report on the purchase of bajra from the Deputy Commissioners of Rewari and Mahendragarh before speaking to the Chief Minister.

Advertisement

He also instructed the Deputy Commissioners to resolve the problems being faced by farmers.

“Rao Inderjit Singh told the Chief Minister that southern Haryana is a major bajra-producing region and a large number of farmers depend on this crop. Therefore, any disruption in the procurement process could result in financial losses to farmers,” the statement said.

Stressing the need to purchase every grain of farmers’ produce at the price fixed by the government, the minister said the procurement mechanism should be smooth and effective so that farmers do not have to sell their produce to private buyers at low prices.

While talking to the Chief Minister, he particularly emphasised the need to prioritise the interests of bajra-producing farmers in southern Haryana.

As per the statement, Saini assured Rao that effective steps would be taken in this regard.

State Congress chief questions govt on bajra purchase

Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh has questioned the state government over the procurement of bajra, saying farmers work day and night to grow their crops but have to face difficulties while selling their produce in mandis.

He said the government has stated that Rs 2,900 per quintal would be ensured for bajra under Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana, but farmers are facing difficulties in getting the price fixed by the government due to delays in procurement.

“Farmers have complained that bajra is being sold to private buyers for around Rs 2,200-2,300 per quintal, compared to the government-announced price of Rs 2,900. The government should clarify when farmers will receive the price announced by it,” said the Congress leader.

He also pointed out that farmers are facing problems related to shortage of fertilisers, payments and remunerative prices.

“It is the government’s responsibility to ensure that farmers do not have to wander from one mandi to another to sell their crops and that they receive a fair price for their produce on time,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts