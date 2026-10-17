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Home / Haryana / Farmers block Ambala-Hisar road over 26-quintal paddy procurement cap; lift dharna after assurance

Farmers block Ambala-Hisar road over 26-quintal paddy procurement cap; lift dharna after assurance

The protesters said the government should ensure that the entire crop is procured by government agencies so that farmers are not forced to sell their paddy at lower rates to private players

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 06:52 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Farmers under the banner block Ambala-Hisar Road in Ambala on Saturday.
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Farmers under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) today blocked the Ambala-Hisar road for a couple of hours to protest against the cap on paddy procurement.

Unhappy with the restrictions, the farmers staged a dharna and raised slogans against the state government.

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The agitating farmers said the government had set a procurement limit of 26.26 quintals per acre, due to which they were facing difficulties in selling their entire produce. They said the government should ensure that the entire crop is procured by government agencies so that farmers are not forced to sell their paddy at lower rates to private players.

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Meanwhile, SDM, Ambala City, Darshan Kumar and Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA), Ambala, Wazir Singh reached the spot and managed to pacify the farmers, following which the dharna was lifted.

BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) president Amarjeet Singh Mohri said, “The government has set a limit of 26.26 quintals per acre for procurement in Ambala, while farmers have reported a yield of over 30 quintals per acre. Despite repeated requests and meetings, the issue was not resolved, following which the union was forced to block the road. However, officials today have assured us that the entire produce will be procured at MSP and there will be no restrictions related to the 26.26-quintal limit.”

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“Some farmers said their crop is still not verified on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal, and officials have assured that their grievances will also be resolved. Following the assurances, we have ended the protest for today; however, if officials fail to honour their promises, we will resume the protest. The next dharna will be held outside the SDM’s office. The union will ensure that the entire produce is procured at MSP. We also appeal to farmers not to sell their produce below MSP under any circumstances,” he added.

SDM Kumar said, “Farmers have been assured that those who have got a higher yield and have excess stock can bring their remaining produce to the grain markets and inform the market committee. The stock will be recorded, physical verification will be done and the genuine produce will be procured accordingly.”

Directions have already been issued to expedite lifting. It will be ensured that farmers face no inconvenience. Some farmers have raised issues related to pending verifications. They have been informed that they can submit an application and the verification will be completed.

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