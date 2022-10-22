Farmers block Meerut road in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 21

Infuriated over not allowing Uttar Pradesh (UP) farmers in Karnal’s grain markets, scores of farmers of UP and Haryana blocked the Meerut road across the Yamuna in UP today due to which commuters were inconvenienced a lot.

Farmers, under the banner of the BKU, camped there and threatened to launch an indefinite stir if the paddy was not allowed in Haryana.

They alleged that while on one hand the Prime Minister promises barrier-free trade at markets and prices of farmers’ choice, o the other hand, they were not allowed to sell their paddy in Karnal’s grain markets.

“We were stopped by the Haryana Police at the border and not allowed to take our produce to Karnal, which is against the farming community. Our Prime Minister says the farmers can sell their produce anywhere, but the Karnal administration is not allowing us,” said Nawab Singh, a farmer from UP.

Rattan Mann, state president of the Haryana BKU (Mann), said farmers should be allowed to sell their produce in Karnal’s grain markets which was their right.

The district authorities have already put a ban on the arrival of the non-basmati varieties of paddy, which the Haryana Government buys at the minimum support price (MSP). For strict implementation, it has put up two nakas – one on the Manglora border and the second at Shergarh Tapu. Duty magistrates, along with cops, have been deployed there to keep a round-the-clock vigil.

A delegation of the farmers had a meeting with Deputy Commissioner, Anish Yadav, and Superintendent of Police (SP), Ganga Ram Punia, in this regard, which remained inconclusive. The DC made it clear that they would not allow the entry of farmers from UP. “We procure the paddy of Haryana’s farmers who are registered on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal,” said the DC.

SP Punia said they had deployed extra force there and nobody would be allowed to take the law into their hands.