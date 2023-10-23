Farmers block NH-44 service lane in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 22

Scores of farmers and arhtiyas on Sunday protested outside the Karnal grain market and blocked the service lane of the National Highway-44 over the alleged non-issuance of gate passes.

They alleged that the authorities have suspended the arrival of paddy without prior notice of two days to arhtiyas and farmers, due to which farmers, who were already lined up in the queues for their turn, are facing a lots of difficulties. Farmers and arhtiyas blocked the service lane at around 10 am and the blockage continued till around 2 pm.

Vehicles parked on the road. Photo: Varun Gulati

The protesters also expressed their solidarity with the farmers from Uttar Pradesh who were barred from bringing their paddy variety Basmati-1509 to Haryana’s grain markets. They urged the government to open the Haryana-UP border for the farmers to bring in Basmati-1509, which is procured by the private players and not by the government.

Rajnish Chaudhary, president, Karnal Arhtiyas Association, said the authorities suspended the arrival of parmal varieties on Saturday evening, not giving sufficient time to inform the farmers as well as the arhtiyas. No gate passes were issued on Sunday morning, forcing the farmers and arhtiyas to protest. “If the authorities wanted to stop the arrival, it should have informed two days before the suspension to arhtiyas so that they could inform the farmers not to bring their paddy to the grain market,” said Chaudhary.

Surinder, a farmer who had brought his crop to the grain market, said the authorities had stopped the arrival and issuance of gate passes all of a sudden, forcing them to protest. Rattan Mann, president BKU, said the farmers have already harvested their crops and loaded it in trolleys. He also stressed that farmers should have been given sufficient time.

After the assurance of SDM Anubhav Mehta, who allowed the issuance of gate passes, the farmers and arhtiyas lifted the blockade. The authorities claimed that arrival was suspended to speed up the lifting and said that sufficient time was given to the arhtiyas and farmers. “The arrival was suspended to speed up the lifting process of already procured paddy so that farmers would get sufficient space to unload their produce. The market committee officials had informed the arhtiyas regarding the suspension of arrival. Paddy arrival will not be allowed on Tuesday to speed up the lifting,” said the SDM.

