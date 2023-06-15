Farmers block NH-9 near Jhajjar for 3 hours

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, June 14

Farmers blocked the National Highway-9 near Bahadurgarh for around three hours following a call of ‘Haryana bandh’ given by farm and khap leaders in support of 25 demands being raised by the Bhumi Bachao Sangharsh Samiti (BBSS).

The protesters cleared the highway after Deputy Commissioner Shakti Singh assured them of getting a meeting of their delegation done with the state government within three days.

Except the blockade, the call of ‘Haryana bandh’ failed to evoke any response in other parts of the district. Earlier, the protesters led by BBSS chief Ramesh Dalal assembled at the Mandothi toll plaza and disrupted vehicular traffic by sitting in the middle of the national highway. Commuters had to adopt alternative routes to reach their destination.

DC Shakti Singh and SP Arpit Jain later reached the spot and persuaded the protesters to lift the blockade after giving them an assurance.

Dalal said their demands included procurement of sunflower be initiated within two days, MSP guarantee, waiving off loans of farmers, four-time higher compensation than market rates for land acquisition, marriage within same-gotra (surname) be declared illegal, arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and separate high court for Haryana.