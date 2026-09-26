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Home / Haryana / Farmers block road over DAP shortage in Sirsa

Farmers block road over DAP shortage in Sirsa

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Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:55 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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The shortage of DAP fertiliser sparked a protest in Sirsa on Friday as around 200-300 farmers blocked Dabwali Road for nearly 30 minutes after they were told that fresh stock was not available.

The farmers had gathered at Kisan Bhawan in the grain market to obtain DAP tokens. Frustrated after being told that there was no stock, they moved to Dabwali Road around 11 am and blocked traffic. They raised slogans against the government and the administration, demanding immediate availability of the fertiliser.

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City police reached the spot and assured the farmers that tokens would be issued, following which they returned to Kisan Bhawan. Agriculture Department SDO Amit Kumar Verma also reached the spot and informed the farmers that fresh DAP stock was not available.

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The farmers also complained about Thursday’s distribution. Some alleged that they did not receive the full quantity despite having tokens, while others said they had been waiting since early morning but could not get tokens.

Verma said 750 tokens had been issued in Sirsa city, with three DAP bags being supplied against each token. He said Thursday’s stock had been distributed and no fresh stock was available on Friday. — OC

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