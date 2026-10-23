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Home / Haryana / Farmers’ body protests SIR in Jagadhri

Farmers’ body protests SIR in Jagadhri

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 11:34 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Samyukt Kisan Morcha stages a protest at the gate of the Jagadhri grain market.
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The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) staged a protest at the gate of Jagadhri grain market against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner and opposing the privatisation of electricity distribution in the Gurugram and Nuh districts.

The protest was jointly led by Yadvinder Kamboj, Gurbhajan Singh and Nayab Singh. Dharampal Chauhan, Mahipal Chamrodi, Kulwinder Sindhu, Pyare Lal Tanwar, Jasbir Sindhu and other leaders also addressed the gathering.

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Protesters burnt effigies of Gyanesh Kumar and Eleven Power Private Limited, raising slogans against the government and the alleged irregularities in the electoral revision process.

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The SKM alleged the SIR exercise had resulted in the arbitrary deletion and addition of voters’ names and the centralisation of powers. The organisation also called for fresh elections in states where polls were allegedly held on the basis of irregular electoral rolls.

The SKM also opposed the Haryana Government’s decision to grant a parallel electricity distribution licence to Eleven Power Private Limited in Gurugram and Nuh districts.

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“Farmers’ organisations, political parties and employee unions had opposed the move before the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission, but their objections were ignored,” alleged SKM leader Yadvinder Kamboj.

The SKM warned the decision could pave the way for electricity privatisation in other districts and burden consumers.

“We extend support to the electricity employees’ unions, which had announced a three-day strike from October 22 to 24 and appeal to the public to support their agitation,” said SKM leaders Gurbhajan Singh and Nayab Singh.

The SKM said it would launch an awareness campaign against electricity privatisation and intensify its movement.

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