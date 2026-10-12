Farmers’ body SKM backs Delhi protest, calls nationwide demonstrations on October 23

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday extended its support to the ongoing protest by youths in Delhi, who are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the rollback of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The SKM announced a series of demonstrations across the country to express solidarity with the protesters. The decision was taken at a meeting of the farmers’ organisation in Karnal, attended by farmer leaders and representatives of organisations from several states.

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“The SKM has always supported agitations across the country and will continue to stand with those raising their demands. We extend our support to the youth protesting in Delhi. Farmers will hold protests at the district and tehsil levels on October 23 and submit memorandums,” said Rakesh Tikait, a Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader, while interacting with the media after the meeting.

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He also announced that the SKM had planned another protest for November 26. Farmers from the National Capital Region (NCR) would stage a protest in Delhi, while those in other areas would hold demonstrations at the divisional commissioner level, Tikait said.

“The country will be saved through movements and protests. The country cannot be saved without agitation,” he said, stressing that collective action was necessary to raise public issues and hold the government accountable.

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When asked about Jantar Mantar being de-notified as a protest site, Tikait said protests had previously been held at India Gate and the Red Fort, adding that protesters would continue their agitation at whichever location the government allotted them.

Tikait predicted that the Prime Minister would resign before 2027, adding that those in power should take responsibility for the prevailing situation.

He further alleged that government policies were harming farmers and pushing young people away from agriculture and towards cities. Accusing the government of favouring corporate interests, he claimed that farmers were being deliberately placed at a disadvantage.

Farmer leader Suresh Koth targeted the Haryana government over alleged irregularities in grain markets, alleging that farmers were being exploited and their crops were not being procured at the minimum support price (MSP).

He criticised the decision to allow private procurement after farmers opposed deductions from their payments.

Koth also accused the Agriculture Minister of favouring traders and questioned the lack of action despite repeated complaints regarding procurement irregularities and delays in the lifting of crops.