DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Farmers’ body SKM backs Delhi protest, calls nationwide demonstrations on October 23

Farmers’ body SKM backs Delhi protest, calls nationwide demonstrations on October 23

'We extend our support to the youth protesting in Delhi. Farmers will hold protests at the district and tehsil levels on October 23 and submit memorandums,' says Rakesh Tikait

article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 08:10 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Farmers' leader Rakesh Tikait addresses members of SKM during a meeting in Karnal on Monday. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday extended its support to the ongoing protest by youths in Delhi, who are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the rollback of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The SKM announced a series of demonstrations across the country to express solidarity with the protesters. The decision was taken at a meeting of the farmers’ organisation in Karnal, attended by farmer leaders and representatives of organisations from several states.

Advertisement

“The SKM has always supported agitations across the country and will continue to stand with those raising their demands. We extend our support to the youth protesting in Delhi. Farmers will hold protests at the district and tehsil levels on October 23 and submit memorandums,” said Rakesh Tikait, a Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader, while interacting with the media after the meeting.

Advertisement

He also announced that the SKM had planned another protest for November 26. Farmers from the National Capital Region (NCR) would stage a protest in Delhi, while those in other areas would hold demonstrations at the divisional commissioner level, Tikait said.

“The country will be saved through movements and protests. The country cannot be saved without agitation,” he said, stressing that collective action was necessary to raise public issues and hold the government accountable.

Advertisement

When asked about Jantar Mantar being de-notified as a protest site, Tikait said protests had previously been held at India Gate and the Red Fort, adding that protesters would continue their agitation at whichever location the government allotted them.

Tikait predicted that the Prime Minister would resign before 2027, adding that those in power should take responsibility for the prevailing situation.

He further alleged that government policies were harming farmers and pushing young people away from agriculture and towards cities. Accusing the government of favouring corporate interests, he claimed that farmers were being deliberately placed at a disadvantage.

Farmer leader Suresh Koth targeted the Haryana government over alleged irregularities in grain markets, alleging that farmers were being exploited and their crops were not being procured at the minimum support price (MSP).

He criticised the decision to allow private procurement after farmers opposed deductions from their payments.

Koth also accused the Agriculture Minister of favouring traders and questioned the lack of action despite repeated complaints regarding procurement irregularities and delays in the lifting of crops.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts