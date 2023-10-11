Farmers burning stubble risk losing govt schemes’ benefits

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, October 10

Tightening the noose around farmers involved in burning of paddy stubble, the Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Department is planning to stop the benefits of various government schemes being provided to farmers.

CS reviews preventive measures Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Tuesday chaired a virtual meeting with the Deputy Commissioners to assess and enhance efforts aimed at preventing stubble-burning in the state

Kaushal directed them to regularly conduct review meetings with agriculture and other officers to formulate and implement strategies to curb stubble-burning in the affected areas

He called for stringent action against officers and individuals involved in active fire locations. This tough stance aims to deter those who contribute to air pollution through this practice

The Director of the department, Narhari Singh Banger, has asked all Deputy Directors Agriculture (DDA) to approach the Deputy Commissioners concerned to send such recommendations to the department so that the violators can be stopped from burning crop residue.

“Environmental pollution is very harmful. The burning of crop residue is banned across the state. The DDAs have been asked to prepare a list of habitual offenders and approach DCs for recommendations to stop benefits being provided to them on the portal of Meri Fasal, Mera Byora. Farmers get all the benefits through this portal,” said Banger.

The DCs have also been asked to launch massive campaigns to educate farmers about in-situ and ex-situ management systems, which will help them earn profits.

“We are preparing a list of farmers who burn crop residue repeatedly. We will request the DC for recommendation to stop benefits to violators,” said Dr Wazir Singh, DDA, Karnal.

Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) chairperson P Raghavendra Rao in Kaithal on Friday advised the government to stop providing scheme benefits to such farmers. He also asked the authorities to prepare a database of such farmers.

Meanwhile, the farmers continue to burn stubble. The Haryana Space Application Centre (HARSAC) has spotted 319 farm fires across the state from September 15 to October 10 — higher than the corresponding period last year, when the state recorded 83 cases. Ambala has recorded 59 cases, followed by Kurukshetra (49), Fatehabad (40), Jind (31), Sonepat (31), Yamunanagar (28), Kaithal (24), Karnal (20), Hisar (13), Jhajjar (2), and Bhiwani, Faridabad, Rohtak and Sirsa one each, as per data.

