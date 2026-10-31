Farmers call mahapanchayat in Kurukshetra on Nov 5 over meagre sugarcane price hike

Angered over the meagre hike in sugarcane prices, sugarcane farmer leaders and unions across Haryana have decided to hold a mahapanchayat in Kurukshetra on November 5.

According to information, leaders of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) and the Ganna Kisan Sangharsh Samiti held a meeting and decided to convene the mahapanchayat, inviting sugarcane farmers and union leaders from across Haryana to discuss the future course of action.

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While sugarcane farmers are demanding Rs 600 per quintal, the Haryana Government has announced a price of Rs 430 per quintal for the current season.

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Recently, the state government announced an increase of Rs 35 per quintal in sugarcane prices over the next two years. Farmers will receive Rs 430 per quintal in the 2026-27 season, with the price set to increase to Rs 450 per quintal in 2027-28.

Vinod Rana, president of the Ganna Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, said, “The state government has left sugarcane farmers disappointed, with no other choice but to hold a meeting and take a strong decision. The state government should have consulted farmers before taking such a decision, as they had been demanding Rs 600 per quintal following an increase in sugar prices. The prices announced for 2026-27 and 2027-28 are not acceptable. This will affect sowing in the next season. While the area under sugarcane cultivation is already declining in the state, the government’s decision will push it down further.”

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“The crushing season is set to begin next month, and harvesting will also gather pace in the coming days. Farmers have already started delivering sugarcane to crushers, as they are offering better prices. If the government fails to accept the demand, the unions may also call for a boycott of sugar mills and lock their gates,” he said.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh said, “We have been requesting the government to provide remunerative prices for sugarcane for the past several years, but the increase in the State Advised Price has been insufficient. As sugar is being sold at Rs 65 per kg, farmers had high hopes from the government, but it has disappointed us once again. Around 12 kg of sugar is produced from one quintal of sugarcane, and other products are also made from sugarcane.”

“Nearly 70 per cent of sugar is used for commercial activities. Just to keep benefiting businessmen, the government has been keeping sugarcane prices low. The cost of production is rising gradually, and it is not possible to continue growing sugarcane under the current circumstances. We request the government to reconsider its decision,” he added.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) spokesperson Rakesh Bains said sugarcane farmers and representatives of farmer committees associated with all sugar mills in the state had been invited to the meeting.

“A letter will also be sent to the government to express our disappointment. The government should increase the price to Rs 600 per quintal. If it fails to take any positive decision, the unions will be forced to take a strong decision,” he said.