Farmers call off dharna at Titoli

Sunit Dhawan
Rohtak, March 18
The farmers’ dharna at Titoli village in Rohtak district, which started on February 13, was suspended today in view of the declaration of the Lok Sabha elections.
The decision to suspend the dharna was taken by an 11-member committee headed by the Rashtriya Kundu Khap head, Jaibir Kundu, at the dharna site today.
The committee decided to put off the agitation till the installation of a new government at the Centre. “No agreement can be made with the government due to the imposition of the model code of conduct. Hence, all dharnas backed by the khaps are suspended till the installation of a new government,” the committee resolved.
It maintained that the khaps had exhorted the farmers’ organisations to join hands, which had a positive impact. However, the farm organisations had sought some time to ensure unity. The committee said all khaps support the farmers and condemn the stance of the present government towards their concerns.
"The khaps will decide the next course of action after seeing the policy adopted by the new government regarding the farmers," it stated.
