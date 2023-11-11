Farmers can bring maize crop to mandis till November 15

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 10

The procurement of maize has been started by the Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (Hafed). The state government has opened 19 mandis/procurement centres in 11 districts for this purpose.

Hafed has issued instructions and appealed to the farmers that those who have not been able to sell their crops till now could bring it to the market by November 15. The cooperative federation is the largest procurement agency in the state, dealing with the procurement of various crops. He said Hafed had already issued necessary instructions for the procurement of maize at the minimum support price (MSP) in line with the fair average quality (FAQ) specifications of the Centre. The state government has established 19 mandis/procurement centres in Ambala City, Naraingarh, Mullana, Shahjadpur, Fatehabad, Jind, Kaithal, Karnal, Ladwa, Pehowa, Shahabad, Bawani, Panchkula, Barwala, Raipur Rani, Panipat, Kharkhoda, Jagadhri and Sirsa for the buying of maize.