Farmers can now sell paddy straw to IOCL in 13 villages

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 23

The district administration has earmarked 13 sites for paddy straw collection centres with a view to providing paddy straw to the IOCL 2G ethanol plant in Panipat and platforms to farmers to sell their crop residue. Individual farmers or groups of farmers under custom hiring centres can bring their paddy straw, and IOCL will purchase it.

“We have earmarked the sites for providing platforms to farmers to sell paddy straw. IOCL will also review these sites for storage purposes,” said Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner (DC).

The district would provide around 2.25 lakh MT paddy straw to IOCL. Each purchase-cum-collection centre will have the capacity to cater to the needs of the farmers of 10-15 villages, he said.

These sites have been earmarked at Sirsi, Nissing, Bansa, Munak, Ghogripur, Bhambarehri, Jalmana, Uplana, Mund, Dhanoli, Hatlana, Sitamain and Amupur villages.

The DC said the step would help reduce stubble-burning in the district. “The district recorded a sharp fall in stubble-burning cases in 2022 as compared to the 2021 paddy season. The district had witnessed 301 cases in 2022, while the number was 957 in 2021. The supply of paddy straw to IOCL will also help in reducing such instances,” he added.