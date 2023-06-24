 Farmers can now sell paddy straw to IOCL in 13 villages : The Tribune India

Farmers can now sell paddy straw to IOCL in 13 villages

Sites earmarked in villages to serve as centres for residue collection

Farmers can now sell paddy straw to IOCL in 13 villages

file photo



Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 23

The district administration has earmarked 13 sites for paddy straw collection centres with a view to providing paddy straw to the IOCL 2G ethanol plant in Panipat and platforms to farmers to sell their crop residue. Individual farmers or groups of farmers under custom hiring centres can bring their paddy straw, and IOCL will purchase it.

“We have earmarked the sites for providing platforms to farmers to sell paddy straw. IOCL will also review these sites for storage purposes,” said Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner (DC).

The district would provide around 2.25 lakh MT paddy straw to IOCL. Each purchase-cum-collection centre will have the capacity to cater to the needs of the farmers of 10-15 villages, he said.

These sites have been earmarked at Sirsi, Nissing, Bansa, Munak, Ghogripur, Bhambarehri, Jalmana, Uplana, Mund, Dhanoli, Hatlana, Sitamain and Amupur villages.

The DC said the step would help reduce stubble-burning in the district. “The district recorded a sharp fall in stubble-burning cases in 2022 as compared to the 2021 paddy season. The district had witnessed 301 cases in 2022, while the number was 957 in 2021. The supply of paddy straw to IOCL will also help in reducing such instances,” he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Pakistan billionaire's son Suleman Dawood did not want to go on Titanic trip, agreed only for dad's sake, says aunt

2
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

3
Nation

Opposition vows to take on BJP unitedly in 2024; next meeting in Shimla to prepare common agenda

4
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali road to be closed for 3 hours

5
Nation

Mukesh Ambani, Google CEO Sunder Pichai among guests at State Dinner hosted for PM Modi

6
Nation

Watch: Lalu asks Rahul Gandhi to get married, says your mother keeps complaining

7
Nation

PM Modi's address to joint session of US Congress elicits multiple standing ovations

8
Nation

Passenger held after crew overhears him talking about 'hijacking' over phone on Mumbai-Delhi flight

9
World

All 5 people on board missing submersible dead

10
Delhi

AAP claims Cong refused to publicly denounce Delhi services ordinance, says will be difficult to attend future Opposition meets

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

Top News

Clouds of coercion on Indo-Pacific: Modi

Clouds of coercion on Indo-Pacific: Modi

Second Address at joint session of US Congress

15 parties on board, Oppn vows to fight 2024 elections together

15 parties on board, Oppn vows to fight 2024 elections together

Research, transfer and co-production: Tech ties to cover over 20 domains

Research, transfer and co-production: Tech ties to cover over 20 domains

All-party meet on Manipur today; govt to share info on steps taken, seek views

All-party meet on Manipur today; govt to share info on steps taken, seek views

Participation confirmed only by TMC, SP

‘Photo op’ at Patna will have no impact on 2024 poll, says Shah

‘Photo op’ at Patna will have no impact on 2024 poll, says Shah


Cities

View All

Unscheduled power outages leave Amritsar residents sweating

Unscheduled power outages leave Amritsar residents sweating

Knotty Affairs: Tangled power, telephone cables a blot on Partap Nagar in Amritsar

Traffic police to begin issuing e-challans from next month

Shops of 3 property tax defaulters sealed in Amritsar

All eyes on SGPC general house session on June 26

Mayor Anup Gupta at loggerheads with Chandigarh on halting non-EV registrations

Mayor Anup Gupta at loggerheads with Chandigarh on halting non-EV registrations

In green push, Chandigarh Administration plans four canal-top solar plants

PGI allows residents to choose thesis guides, topics

Corbusier’s drawing goes for Rs 35 lakh in Switzerland auction

Juvenile among eight held for stabbing, loot

L-G misinformed about hospital projects, must focus on law & order: Delhi Health Minister

L-G misinformed about hospital projects, must focus on law & order: Delhi Health Minister

BJP panel to raise objections

BJP panel to raise objections

Congress to move court over new ward map; societies see red, too

Held in bribery case, man, son have long trail of drug crime

Ensure welfare schemes reach all beneficiaries, officials directed

Streamline process for applicants: MP to passport officials

Smart City Anniversary: Ludhiana on way to becoming smart city

Smart City Anniversary: Ludhiana on way to becoming smart city

Use ‘mSeva’ for online grievance redressal, Ludhiana MC urges residents

Giaspura tragedy: Panel holds meeting, reviews findings

3 arrested with 345-gm heroin in Ludhiana

Cable Mess: Chaotic network of wires at Gandhi Nagar Market in Ludhiana has residents worried

Row over term of Punjabi subject in UG courses

Row over term of Punjabi subject in UG courses

‘Adipurush’ screening opposed in Patiala