Farmers complain of technical glitch in portal

A major technical glitch in the state’s procurement portal, e-Kharid, disrupted wheat arrivals in several grain markets across Haryana on Wednesday, leaving hundreds of farmers stranded with tractor-trailers loaded with produce. The disruption, which lasted for nearly three hours in the morning, halted the issuance of mandatory gate passes required for the entry and exit of wheat in mandis. The situation led to long queues of vehicles and traffic congestion on roads leading to the markets. Although the system was restored later, intermittent issues persisted in the evening, slowing down the procurement process.

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Officials said similar problems were reported on Tuesday as well, when portal errors hampered both the arrival and lifting of wheat, resulting in a backlog. To mitigate the impact, authorities directed mandi staff to issue manual gate passes wherever necessary to ensure that farmers did not suffer losses.

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Farmers expressed frustration over the delays and inconvenience caused by the technical snag. Vijay, a farmer waiting outside the mandi, said, “We have been waiting since 8 am and only around noon did the process start moving. Our tractor was stuck in line for hours, and the roads outside the mandi were completely blocked.”

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Another farmer, Naresh, echoed similar concerns, stating, “The wheat is ready and we brought it early in the morning, but due to the portal problem we could not unload. Such delays cause unnecessary hardship.”

Confirming the disruption, Mukesh Kumar, District Food and Supplies Controller (DFSC), Karnal, said, “Due to a technical issue, the portal was disrupted for some time, but now it is working smoothly. Optimisation steps are being taken to further streamline the process. No difficulties will be faced by farmers or transporters in getting entry and exit gate passes.”

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He added that corrective measures are being implemented to prevent recurrence of such glitches during the peak procurement season and emphasised that the government’s priority is to ensure smooth procurement, lifting, and timely payment to farmers.