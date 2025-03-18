Farmers’ concerns ignored in Budget: Kisan Sabha

The Haryana unit of the All-India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has criticised the state Budget, calling it disappointing and inadequate in addressing farmers’ pressing issues.

"No significant relief has been given to the farmers. Effective steps should have been taken to reduce the rising cost in agriculture, but there is no such provision in the state Budget," the AIKS said in a press release issued today.

The farmers' body accused the government of making repetitive and hollow promises. "Jumlas like organic farming, better storage of produce, land conservation and change in crop cycle are repeated in every year’s Budget, but nothing happens," the statement said.

The Kisan Sabha also pointed out the lack of budgetary allocation for pending crop loss compensation and criticised the government for ignoring alleged fraud in the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

Refuting Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s claims that pre-Budget consultations were held with all sections, the Sabha said, "A detailed memorandum was submitted to the state government by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) Haryana, but the government has not called the morcha leaders for any consultation to date."

In response to the Budget, the SKM (Haryana) has announced a state-level protest in Kurukshetra on March 20, demanding real solutions for farmers' economic hardships.