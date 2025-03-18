DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Farmers’ concerns ignored in Budget: Kisan Sabha

Farmers’ concerns ignored in Budget: Kisan Sabha

Calls for state-wide protest on March 20
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 02:45 AM Mar 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Haryana unit of the All-India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has criticised the state Budget, calling it disappointing and inadequate in addressing farmers’ pressing issues.

No significant relief

Quote: No significant relief has been given to the farmers. Effective steps should have been taken to reduce the rising cost in agriculture, but there is no such provision in the state Budget. — All-India Kisan Sabha

"No significant relief has been given to the farmers. Effective steps should have been taken to reduce the rising cost in agriculture, but there is no such provision in the state Budget," the AIKS said in a press release issued today.

The farmers' body accused the government of making repetitive and hollow promises. "Jumlas like organic farming, better storage of produce, land conservation and change in crop cycle are repeated in every year’s Budget, but nothing happens," the statement said.

Advertisement

The Kisan Sabha also pointed out the lack of budgetary allocation for pending crop loss compensation and criticised the government for ignoring alleged fraud in the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

Refuting Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s claims that pre-Budget consultations were held with all sections, the Sabha said, "A detailed memorandum was submitted to the state government by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) Haryana, but the government has not called the morcha leaders for any consultation to date."

Advertisement

In response to the Budget, the SKM (Haryana) has announced a state-level protest in Kurukshetra on March 20, demanding real solutions for farmers' economic hardships.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper