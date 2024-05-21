Farmers confront former Haryana Home Minister, Anil Vij says ‘not running from my responsibilities’

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, May 21

Some farm activists associated with Bhartiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) today confronted former Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, showed black flags at Panjokhara Sahib village and asked him to leave the BJP.

The farmers marked resentment against the BJP government for stopping them from going to Delhi and using force against them.

They also accused the government of ordering the policemen to open fire at farmers which resulted into the death of 22-year-old Shubhkaran, and raised slogans against the BJP government.

Meanwhile, the former home minister came out of his car and held an interaction with the farmers who asked, “You ordered to stop farmers from going to Delhi and the police to open fire and Shubhkaran Singh died.”

Responding to the farmers, Vij said, “The matter of Shubhkaran Singh is under investigation. Whosoever ordered, but I was the home minister and I am not running away from my responsibilities. I have left the cabinet.”

The farmers said if you take the responsibility then the case should be registered against you and further asked, “Should we get an FIR against you?”

To this, the minister said, “Yes you can. I am saying that I was the home minister and I take my responsibilities.”

Later, the farmers also asked Vij to get the Shambhu border opened. They said due to the closure of the Haryana-Punjab interstate border, the commuters are forced to take longer routes to reach destinations, causing inconvenience to the commuters.

The minister said that it was not in his hand, adding “I am just an MLA now and you know my status.”

Meanwhile, Vij managed to pacify the farmers and said “People have supported me always. I have worked for you. You stopped me and I am here interacting with you. I didn’t run away like other leaders. We may have different issues, but we are one.”

The farmers said that they accept that the minister has worked a lot and asked him to leave the BJP and contest the upcoming assembly election as an independent candidate.

