Farmers continue protest for link roads on both sides of Karnal Eastern bypass

Infuriated over non-construction of connecting roads between Meerut Road and Rasulpur village on both sides of the Eastern bypass even after a written assurance, farmers under the banner of the BKU continued their protest for the third consecutive day on Sunday. They staged a dharna and halted the construction work.

Advertisement

The Eastern-bypass is part of the outer ring road of the city, an ambitious project of former Chief Minister and at present Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. It is being constructed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana aimed at easing traffic congestion in the city and NH-44, as well as ensuring smooth connectivity, reducing travel time, and also boosting development works in the villages alongside it.

Advertisement

The farmers alleged that even after a written agreement between the farmers and officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in the presence of the district authorities in May 2025, no step has been taken so far to provide connecting roads to help residents to reach at entry-exit points of the Eastern-bypass.

Advertisement

The protest began on Friday after the villagers and farmers completely halted the construction of the ring road and started a dharna with a “permanent morcha”. A large number of the farmers and villagers gathered at the protest site on Sunday also, raising slogans against the NHAI and the district administration.

BKU state president Rattan Mann alleged that the failure of the NHAI officials to honour the written agreement has forced the farmers to protest.

Advertisement

“Earlier in May 2025, we had protested and the authorities had assured us in written to provide service lanes. Despite assurances, the connecting roads were not constructed, leaving no option but to protest,” he said. Mann warned the government and the administration that the agitation would continue till the service lanes were constructed as per the agreement.

Farmer leader Satish Kamboj made it clear that the farmers and villagers do not want confrontation, but continued breach of written agreements by the authorities could worsen the situation, for which the government and administration would be responsible. He demanded that the Chief Minister and district administration should resolve the issue.

BKU spokesperson Surender Sangwan said a district-level Kisan Panchayat would be held on February 9 at Kisan Bhawan, Karnal. Apart from this issue, they will discuss the issue of termination of old-age pensions.

An official of the NHAI said the demand of the farmers and villagers had been sent to the higher authorities for approval.