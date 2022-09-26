Karnal farmers count losses, BKU demands Rs 50K/acre relief

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, September 25

After continual rainfall for five days, the district saw sunshine for sometime today, giving relief to the farmers who had been busy in draining out excessive water from their paddy fields.

The crop was either waterlogged or flattened in majority of the fields, causing losses to the farming community. At some places, grains have started discolouring besides increase in fungal diseases.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) has demanded a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre for the affected farmers.

Farmer Sandeep Kumar of Nilokheri block said, “Dry season is required at the time of maturity, but the untimely rain has caused heavy losses to farmers. Last year also, they faced losses due to poor output.”

Amit Kumar, a farmer from the Nissing area, said his paddy crop was waterlogged due to heavy rainfall. He tried to drain out water, but failed as the downpour continued. If the situation remained the same, he and other farmers would have to suffer more losses as water stagnation might damage stems.

BKU state president Rattan Mann said the government should order a special girdawari to assess losses to the farmers. “We demand a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre to the farmers who have suffered losses,” Mann said.

Arhtiyas, led by Haryana State Arhtiyas Association president Ashok Gupta, meanwhile, continued their indefinite fast and no procurement could take place in the grain markets of the district.

The arhtiyas started their stir on September 19 and the fast on September 23 against procurement through e-NAM. They are also demanding 2.5 per cent commission on produce, instead of Rs 46 per quintal.