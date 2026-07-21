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Home / Haryana / Farmers' Delhi march halted at Karnal's Gharaunda, protesters sent back to Bastara toll plaza

Farmers' Delhi march halted at Karnal's Gharaunda, protesters sent back to Bastara toll plaza

BKU (Charuni) members began a foot march after police stopped their vehicles at Bastara; they were intercepted at Gharaunda while heading to the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Delhi

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 02:39 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Farmers are taken back in buses after police stopped their march to Delhi at Gharaunda in Haryana's Karnal district on Tuesday. Tribune photo
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Protesting farmers marching towards Delhi on foot were stopped by the police at Gharaunda town in Haryana's Karnal district on Tuesday and taken back to the Bastara toll plaza in buses.

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The farmers will now return to their homes from the Bastara toll plaza, from where they had started their foot march after police stopped their vehicles earlier in the day.

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Sanju Gundiana, district president of BKU (Charuni), said their vehicles were stopped at the Bastara toll plaza in Karnal on Tuesday morning when they attempted to proceed to Delhi to participate in the Kisan Mahapanchayat.

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“We were heading towards Delhi on foot but were stopped at Gharaunda. We were then brought back to the Bastara toll plaza in buses,” Gundiana said.

DSP Manoj Kumar told reporters in Gharaunda that the situation remained peaceful on both sides. He appealed to the protesters to return to their homes.

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The farmers are protesting against the proposed India-US trade deal, alleging that it could harm the interests of Indian farmers.

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