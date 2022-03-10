Farmers demand aid for damaged crops

Hisar, March 9
Farmers staged a dharna at the Khatkar toll plaza on the Jind-Patiala highway today in support of their demand for adequate compensation for damaged crops.
Farmer leaders said the state government had assured to adequately compensate farmers who had suffered crop losses, but they had not got any compensation.
Farmer leader Satbir Pahalwan said the protest was a trailer for the government. Vehicles were allowed to pass without paying the toll today.
“We may give a call for state-wide dharnas on toll plazas if the government fails to listen to the demand of farmers and fulfil the promises it had made regarding compensation,” protesters said. —
