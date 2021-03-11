Farmers demand relief for fire losses, bonus on MSP

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 2

Demanding a bonus of Rs 500 on the minimum support price (MSP) for wheat, compensation for losses due to fires, eight-hour power supply for fields, and doing away with the condition of new motors and drip irrigation on new connections, farm activists under the banner of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni), staged a dharna at the mini secretariat in Kurukshetra today.

83K tubewell connections awaited Around 83,000 tubewell connections are lying pending in Haryana. Farmers have submitted the motor bills and security deposits, but connections are not being issued. — Krishan Kumar, BKU (Charuni) District Chief

They submitted a memorandum to Additional Deputy Commissioner Akhil Pilani for Chief Minister Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar.

The union also threatened to launch an agitation if its demands were not met.

BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh said, “Farmers have suffered huge losses due to fires this year. Not only standing crops and fodder, livestock were killed and equipment got damaged due to fires. We have sought compensation for the losses. The government should announce a bonus of Rs 500 a quintal on the MSP because a fall in yield has also been recorded this year. Besides there should be compensation from insurance companies as well, according to the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.”

“Due to inadequate power supply to agriculture fields, crops are drying, we have asked the government to provide eight-hour uninterrupted power supply. The farmers are also facing issues in getting new power connections. The government should remove the conditions related to load, new motor and drip irrigation while issuing new power connections. Officials of the Power Department have promised that adequate power supply for fields will be ensured. The ADC has informed us that our demands will be sent to the government,” he added.

#BKU #farmers #gurnam singh charuni #MSP