Farmers demand revival of Sirsa Branch Canal

With water scarcity deepening across western Haryana, particularly in the districts of Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar and Jind, local residents and farmers are demanding the revival of the Sirsa Branch Canal, a key offshoot of the Western Yamuna Canal system. The call for renovation comes amid declining supply from the Bhakra Canal, which has strained both irrigation and drinking water resources in the region.

Constructed in 1896, the Sirsa Branch Canal originates near Indri in Karnal district and passes through Kaithal, Jind, Fatehabad and Sirsa. Once a vital lifeline for agricultural activities, the canal has fallen into disrepair after years of neglect. Locals argue that restoring the canal could ensure a more reliable water supply from the Western Yamuna Canal to areas currently facing critical shortages.

In several tail-end villages, residents report that canal water no longer reaches their fields or homes. “The canals exist, but they carry no water. If the government repairs the Sirsa Branch, thousands of families will benefit,” said Rakesh Sangwan, a farmer from rural Sirsa.

Residents also highlight that during the monsoon season, Yamuna river water often floods parts of Haryana and Delhi. Rather than letting this excess water go to waste, they propose diverting it into the Sirsa Branch Canal and storing it for use during dry periods.

Backing the local demand, Member of Parliament Kumari Selja wrote to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on May 1, urging immediate action by the state government. She noted that the Sirsa Branch Canal, the largest extension of the Western Yamuna Canal, still retains a usable network that could be revived. Water from the Yamuna could be channelled through this system to benefit Kaithal, Jind, Fatehabad, Sirsa and Hisar, improving both agricultural and domestic water supply.

Selja criticised the state government for failing to act. While acknowledging the ongoing supply issues with the Bhakra Canal, she accused the Haryana Government of shirking responsibility and not pursuing internal alternatives. “Instead of acting strongly, the government keeps blaming Punjab and does nothing,” she said.

She further condemned the delay in completing the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal, despite Supreme Court orders, and accused the BJP-led government of remaining passive as Haryana’s water share diminished. Selja called for swift intervention from the Central Government and asserted that the Congress party would fully support any initiative the state undertakes to secure Haryana’s rightful water share.