Farmers’ dharna continues at Mini-Secretariat in Hisar

Hisar, June 12

Even after 12 days and four rounds of discussions with the district administration, there is no resolution of issues being raised by farmers staging a dharna at the main gate of the Mini-Secretariat here. Around 40 tractors have been parked along the gate and a kitchen has been started at the dharna site.

Since the gate remained closed during the day, employees and visitors had to use an alternative route to reach office. Even Home Minister Anil Vij was not allowed to enter through the gate two days ago.

The farmers, led by Pagri Sambhal Jatta, are demanding the release of pending compensation of kharif 2020 season and approval of crop insurance applications of farmers for the cotton crop (2022) by the Reliance General Insurance firm.

Anil Gorchi, a farmer leader, said cotton and other kharif crops had suffered major damage in 2020 and the farmers had suffered losses due to the adverse weather conditions and a whitefly attack on the cotton crop. Three blocks of the district —Balsamand, Adampur and Kheri Chopta — were the worst affected but the government was not releasing compensation.

A senior official said it took time to complete the documents and formalities for disbursing the amount. “Staff shortage, including shortage of patwaris, is the main reason behind the delay,” he said.

Gorchi said district officials were unable to give them any assurance related to the Pradhan Mantri Crop Insurance Scheme. “Reliance General Insurance had reverted the applications of 39,503 farmers who had got their crops insured in 2022 kharif. When the farmers raised the issue with the administration, the insurance applications of 11,661 farmers were approved. Applications of 27,842 farmers were not accepted, and thus, they were not eligible for the claim,” he said. — TNS

Seek release of crop loss relief

