Farmers face losses as pvt warehouses bypass official procurement process

Amid the government’s ongoing paddy procurement, an alleged large-scale racket involving parmal paddy is unfolding in Sirsa. Instead of selling their crop through official mandis (markets), many farmers are being lured to private warehouses where their produce is bought without proper token verification.

Traders are directing farmers to these private storage facilities, where heavy deductions of 6 to 10 kg per quintal are made from their paddy, robbing them of their hard-earned income. Reports indicate that moisture checks are being faked by biting the grains instead of using machines.

Meanwhile, procurement agencies remain unaware of these malpractices. When questioned about these unauthorised middlemen, officials from the procurement agency stated that no such persons have been authorised for buying paddy. Traders take advantage of long queues in official mandis to lure farmers to their warehouses, where a trap of cheating awaits. Dozens of farmers have reportedly fallen victim to this scam so far.

On Thursday, huge piles of parmal paddy were seen stacked at 3-4 private warehouses along Lord Shiva College Road, near the Rania-Ellenabad mini bypass. Workers were busy filling bags on unfinished floors. These labourers said they only do the loading work and did not know who owned the warehouses. Around 30 to 40 trolleys of paddy arrive daily at these locations. Notably, the sacks used bear labels from Punjab, raising suspicion of irregularities.

A farmer from Nathusari Chopta was seen standing outside a warehouse with his trolley. He said he went to the mandi but was sent to the warehouse without getting a token. A purchaser bit the grains and claimed moisture was 22 per cent. No machine was used. Initially, he was asked for a 10 kg deduction per quintal, but after pleading, the deduction was reduced to 8 kg. Another farmer’s produce was deducted 6 kg.

Another farmer from Baragudha area reached a warehouse near Industrial Area Road with a trolley full of paddy. He said a trader at Sirsa mandi sent him to the warehouse without a token. Hearing the deduction sought, he was heartbroken but had no choice but to sell.

In response, Virendra Mehta, secretary of the Sirsa Market Committee, stated that private buyers purchase paddy here only after paying the required market committee fee and store the grain in their own warehouses, with proper records being maintained. He added that if anyone is found storing paddy directly without issuing tokens or paying market fee, a thorough investigation would be carried out and appropriate action taken.

Mehta advised that farmers who feel compelled to sell their paddy under such conditions and face losses should contact the market committee office directly for assistance. He assured that there are adequate moisture-testing machines available, so farmers do not need to worry or accept lower prices as they would receive full payment for their crop.

Mehta also informed that three warehouses on Lord Shiva College Road have been designated centres with the permission of the Deputy Commissioner to reduce congestion in the mandis. Paddy is being stored there only after tokens are issued from the mandi. There are a total of four warehouses at that location.

Farmers sell paddy outside mandi to avoid rush

Farmers are choosing to sell their paddy to private players instead of the mandi mainly to avoid the long queues and to get immediate payment. Traders prefer buying outside the mandi to avoid paying market fee. Both sides benefit in this way, but it causes loss to the government in terms of market committee fee. Meanwhile, farmers are forced to sell their paddy at lower prices due to this irregular practice.