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Home / Haryana / Farmers feel the pinch as paddy payments delayed

Farmers feel the pinch as paddy payments delayed

Slow lifting of procured paddy from grain markets is being cited as a major reason for the delay

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Parveen Arora
Karnal, Updated At : 01:47 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Paddy being lifted from a grain market in Indri. Photo: Parveen Arora
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Despite the government’s claim of transferring payments to farmers within 72 hours of procurement, several farmers in Karnal district are waiting for their money for over 10 days. Slow lifting of procured paddy from grain markets is being cited as a major reason for the delay.

According to official data till Monday evening, grain markets in the district have received 6.65 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy from 85,200 farmers. Of this, 5.38 LMT has been procured, while only 4.27 LMT has been lifted, raising concerns over the pace of mandi operations. Against the estimated payment of Rs 1,324 crore, bills worth around Rs 979.72 crore have been approved following the generation of I-forms. Of this, Rs around 958.34 crore has been transferred to farmers, while Rs 21.38 crore is pending disbursement. Varinder Singh, a farmer from Indri block, said he sold his paddy on October 9, but nearly Rs 6 lakh was still pending. The delay, he said, was causing financial difficulties for farmers dependent on timely payments. Three procurement agencies — Food and Civil Supplies, Haryana Warehousing Corporation (HWC) and Hafed — are handling the procurement. Food and Civil Supplies has procured 2.85 LMT and lifted 2.09 LMT, transferring Rs 469 crore to farmers. Hafed has procured 1.23 LMT and lifted 1.05 LMT, with Rs 247.42 crore paid. HWC has procured 1.49 LMT and lifted 1.13 LMT, transferring Rs 262.84 crore. Meanwhile, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sir Chhotu Ram) has criticised the procurement arrangements. Union spokesperson Bahadur Singh Mehla alleged that several farmers had been waiting for over 15 days for their payments despite the completion of procurement.

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“Farmers are facing a double blow. On the one hand, paddy is not being lifted from grain markets on time, and on the other, payments are not being transferred to their bank accounts,” he said, questioning the government’s claim of releasing payments within 24 to 72 hours.

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Transporters, however, attributed the slow lifting to technical glitches and a lengthy procedure for generating exit gate passes. They said the process involved approvals by officials and subsequent entries on the portal by millers after unloading, delaying the movement of vehicles despite adequate availability. Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma said procurement agencies had been directed to expedite lifting and ensure timely transfer of payments to farmers.

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