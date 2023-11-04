Farmers fined Rs 25.13L for burning stubble

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 3

A fine of Rs 25.13 lakh has been imposed on farmers for burning stubble till November 1. In all, 939 challans have been issued in this regard.

The data was revealed during a meeting of Dr MM Kutty, Chairperson of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR, with Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today.

Kaushal said there was around 38 per cent reduction in stubble-burning incidents till November 1, compared to the last year. In 2022, the state recorded 2,083 cases of stubble burning, while the number has come down to 1,296 this year. The decline this year is 57 per cent as compared to the data for 2021.

In all, 58 FIRs have been registered in the state, including 47 in Kaithal alone.

Dr Kutty commended the Deputy Commissioners of Karnal and Kaithal for achieving over 60 per cent reduction in farm fires compared to the previous year.

Kaushal said the government was enforcing measures to check farm fires, including real-time reporting of such events by the HARSAC and the deployment of district/block-level enforcement teams. Village and block-level nodal officers have also been appointed to prevent crop residue burning.

Raghavendra Rao, Chairman of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, directed all deputy commissioners to monitor mining and excavation activity besides ensuring that no waste was burnt in the open.