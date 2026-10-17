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Home / Haryana / Farmers flag procurement issues, hold sit-in outside Rohtak DC office

Farmers flag procurement issues, hold sit-in outside Rohtak DC office

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:44 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Farmers hold a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Rohtak on Friday.
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The district unit of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) staged a sit-in outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Friday, raising slogans in support of its 16-point charter of demands concerning farmers’ issues, including procurement of crops at the minimum support price (MSP) and crop damage assessment through girdawari (field inspection).

They also criticised the government for alleged tardy procurement of paddy and bajra and raised other issues concerning farmers.

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“Farmers are being forced to sell their crops below the MSP at mandis, while the government is making false claims that every grain is being procured at the MSP. The farmers are also facing numerous difficulties due to anti-farmer procurement rules, including per acre procurement limits and district-specific restrictions,” said Preet Singh, district vice-president of AIKS.

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AIKS national vice-president Inderjit Singh accused the state and Central governments of systematically dismantling the grain storage system and opening up the key sectors of procurement and distribution to private players. The policy would have a disastrous impact on national food security and would eventually undermine the MSP system, he alleged.

“The Modi government is looting farmers’ produce as well as their votes through the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The farmers will have to resist both simultaneously,” said Inderjit.

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Calling for wider mobilisation, Inderjit urged the farmers to observe October 23 as a protest day against the alleged atrocities committed by Delhi Police on protesting young men and women who are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the abolition of SIR.

AIKS district secretary Sumit Dalal demanded an end to the “complications” created by online portals. “Farmers are being forced to make repeated visits from one office to another due to the mismatches in crop-related data,” he alleged.

Rohtak SDM Ashish Kumar reached the protest site and received a memorandum from the protesters.

“The SDM assured the farmers that a meeting with the officials concerned will be convened soon to discuss the issues and seek their resolution,” said Dalal.

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