Farmers flock to Krishi Mela; Rs 41 lakh sales recorded

The two-day Krishi Mela concluded at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University in Hisar, attracting around 1.7 lakh farmers from Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

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Dr Ramesh Yadav, Director of Extension Education at the university, said seeds, agricultural literature and other products worth Rs 41.23 lakh were sold during the fair. Farmers purchased certified Kharif crop seeds worth approximately Rs 39.20 lakh, fruit and vegetable seeds worth Rs 61,500, biofertilizers worth Rs 74,170 and agricultural literature worth Rs 35,000.

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The university also offered soil and water testing services during the fair, with 435 samples tested over two days. Tissue culture plants worth Rs 28,800 were also sold.

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A university spokesperson said farmers gained information on improved seed varieties, agricultural methods, irrigation equipment and machinery. Over 25,000 quality vegetable seedlings were sold at the mela.

Joint Director of Extension, Dr Sunil Dhanda, said the agricultural and industrial exhibition was a key attraction, with 250 stalls set up at the venue. “On the final day, there was a huge rush at the seed sales centres and exhibition stalls. The fair also served as a hotspot for meaningful interactions between farmers and scientists, with detailed discussions on promoting entrepreneurship in agriculture,” he added.